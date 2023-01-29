Williamsport, Pa. — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that was filed by the father of a female inmate who died last year at Northumberland County Prison.

The inmate, Meghan McAndrew, 41, of Mount Carmel, was found unresponsive in her cell on Feb. 11 with a sheet wrapped around her neck while she reportedly was supposed to be on suicide watch. At the time, the prison had a staff of 34 corrections officers, but was supposed to have 78 to be considered fully staffed.

McAndrew's father, Timothy McAndrew, claimed in the lawsuit that the prison staff failed to follow proper suicide watch procedures.

Timothy, who also is the administrator of Meghan's estate, filed the lawsuit on May 26 at the U.S. Middle District Court in Williamsport. Officials at Northumberland County Prison and the Northumberland County Commissioners were named as defendants.

Chief U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann stated in his opinion filed on Jan. 25 that the corrections officers and staff at the prison were not "recklessly or deliberately indifferent to the (sic) her need." Brann wrote that staff there were aware that McAndrew was vulnerable to suicide. The prison had taken the appropriate action in that case by placing her on suicide watch. Even though the jail was short staffed at the time, the facts alleged in the lawsuit still do not prove that prison officials responded unreasonably, Brann stated.

McAndrew had entered the prison on Feb. 6 on drug charges. Knowing McAndrew would be detoxifying off drugs, the staff placed her on suicide watch. Corrections officers were supposed to check on McAndrew every 15 minutes. However, the estate maintains staff failed to check on her for a three-hour period prior to her being found unresponsive in her cell.

"Jail staff did monitor Ms. McAndrew, just with longer intervals of time in between each visit—and while the harm (Ms. McAndrew’s death) was not ultimately averted, the allegations at most demonstrate that Defendants breached their duty to ensure that Ms. McAndrew was checked on every fifteen minutes," Brann wrote in the opinion.

The county did not declare a state of emergency at the prison until March 29, when there were 32 corrections officers to handle an inmate population of more than 200.

Defendants named in the lawsuit include former prison warden Bruce Kovach, who retired last year. Also named are Northumberland County Commissioners, Samuel J. Schiccatano, Joseph M. Klebon, and Kymberly L. Best. Six unnamed corrections officers also are named in the lawsuit. James Hoskin, a former correctional officer at the prison, also is named in the lawsuit but he is incorrectly listed as a Northumberland County Commissioner.

