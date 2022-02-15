Williamsport, Pa. – A federal court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed last summer by a Union County family who alleged their child was a victim of extreme bullying at Lewisburg Area School District.

The lawsuit, which was filed at the federal courthouse in Williamsport in June, was dismissed on Feb. 10 by Judge Matthew W. Brann.

The lawsuit contends that the district violated Title IX Education Amendments of 1972 which prohibits the discrimination of a student based on sex. The student, who was 14 at the time, had endured months of sexually degrading bullying and harassment, according to the lawsuit.

In turn, Lewisburg Area School District asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the bullying and harassment the student "allegedly endured -- though sexually tinged -- is not cognizable as 'sexual harassment' under Title IX," Brann wrote in the opinion. In Brann's written opinion, he states the plaintiffs did not provide enough evidence to prove that the district violated Title IX.

The plaintiffs, the student's mother, and stepfather, claim in the lawsuit that the district's failure to stop the bullying resulted in the student not being able to attend school in person.

The student, who attended middle school in Lewisburg, was repeatedly called a rapist and pedophile based on a rumor that had circulated, according to court documents.

The bullying, which began in November 2020, eventually caused the student to suffer psychological effects, including depression, and physical illness, according to the complaint.

The bullying intensified in March 2021 after the student was falsely accused of rape when an anonymous report was made through Pennsylvania’s ChildLine referral system, according to the lawsuit. Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department investigated and later determined the allegation was fabricated.

By May, the student left the school and finished the academic year via the district’s home school program.

The complaint outlines several months of correspondence that started on March 17 between the parents and then-principal Jeremiah Bennett and principal George Drozin. Although school officials said they spoke with the students and parents of those students involved in the alleged harassment, the bullying did not stop, according to the complaint.

Several students allegedly harassed the boy at school by calling him names, side-eyeing him, whispering behind his back and purposely avoiding him, according to the complaint.

Police were eventually contacted to get involved. The lawsuit maintains that school officials failed the boy and did not do anything to punish the students who allegedly harassed him.

At one point, a student physically assaulted the boy by grabbing him by his shoulder, which he had recently broken in a dirt bike accident, the lawsuit alleges.

The complaint "does not allege that their child was harassed because of his sex. It alleges that he was harassed because he was falsely accused of committing sexually heinous acts," Brann wrote in the opinion.

The plaintiffs have until March 3 to file an amended complaint, according to an order filed by Brann.