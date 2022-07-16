Lewisburg, Pa. — A senior judge from Lycoming County denied Bucknell University's request for dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit filed against them by a former university public safety officer.

Senior Judge Dudley Anderson filed the opinion Monday at the Union County Court of Common Pleas.

The lawsuit, which was filed in January, alleges that plaintiff Colby Snook was subjected to a hostile work environment after he reported the alleged misconduct of then-Chief of Public Safety, Steve Barilar.

Snook alleges that Barilar allowed a student involved in a sexual harassment incident on May 17, 2021 to erase evidence from his cell phone.

Snook claims that after he reported the misconduct, others in the public safety department began to harass and threaten him. He initially reported the alleged misconduct to university officials and then to the Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson, who referred the case to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office.

Snook resigned in November 2021 due to anxiety and medical issues he claims was caused by the hostile environment, according to the complaint.

Bucknell University's attorneys have since filed two preliminary objections to Snook's complaint, both of which were denied this week by Judge Anderson. The opinion written by Anderson states that the university's objections were without merit and that Snook's allegations fit the criteria of the Whistleblower Law.

Anderson made the decision after hearing oral arguments from both parties on May 13 in Snyder County.

Bucknell's preliminary objection claims that Snook's allegations are not grounds for a whistleblower lawsuit, and that it amounted to "nothing more than a disagreement with how his boss handled a specific case." The university also claims in the preliminary objection that Snook is "no-doubt disgruntled" and is "neither a victim nor a hero."

The student had been given access to his phone, which was placed in the public safety office's evidence room after the incident, due to taking final exams. He was supervised by police at the time, according to the preliminary objection documents.

In Snook's complaint he alleges that Barilar and his staff knowingly allowed the student access to the phone. Snook argues that "this alleged wrongdoing was an obstruction of justice" and "this alleged wrongdoing was tampering with an official police record," Anderson wrote in the opinion. Based on this, "the Court cannot find at the Preliminary Objections stage that Plaintiff will be unable to prove facts legally sufficient to establish the right to relief. The Court overrules Defendant's first Preliminary Objection."

The university also alleges Snook's resignation in November was voluntary and failed to meet the requirements of the Whistleblower Law. Snook had a scheduled shift at the university the day he submitted his resignation, according to court documents. The university also mentions in the preliminary objection that Snook "had been telling colleagues he intended to leave the department, months before he reported anything to the District Attorney."

Snook maintains he was forced to resign from his position. Anderson wrote in the opinion that the courts "have held an exception to the general holding that employment in Pennsylvania is an at-will employment state." Anderson cites Snook's allegation that another officer called him and questioned him about leaving the department which he perceived as a suggestion that he should quit. Snook also alleged that Captain Douglas Lauver cornered him in a soundproof room and questioned him, inferring that Snook should leave the department. Lauver allegedly told Snook that he was being excluded from a training and that resources would not be "wasted" on Snook.

Anderson wrote that based on Snook's allegations of wrongful termination, he has sufficient facts to proceed with the whistleblower lawsuit.

Anderson was brought onto the case earlier this year after Union County judges Michael H. Sholley and Lori R. Hackenberg recused themselves.

Barilar has since left the university, retiring at the end of January. New Chief of Public Safety, Anthony Morgan, took his place.

Bucknell is being represented by attorneys Michael Baughman and Adam Martin of law firm Troutman, Pepper, Hamilton, Sanders in Philadelphia. Attorney Scott Pollins of Ardmore is representing Snook.

