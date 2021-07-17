Jersey Shore, Pa. — A “highly intoxicated” woman greeted police after they were dispatched to Railroad Street for a physical disturbance on the Fourth of July.

After speaking with a caller regarding the complaint, police said they discovered the woman, identified as Linda McCormick, 57, of Jersey Shore, had allegedly entered the property without consent, slapped a woman’s phone out of her hand, hit a man in the face with her palm, and struck another man several times in the head.

After being asked to leave, McCormick allegedly flashed her breasts in clear view of children. When questioned by officers, McCormick, who was visibly intoxicated, according to officers, admitted to flashing people at the party. McCormick told officers she was upset over fireworks.

Witnesses said at approximately 11:20 p.m., McCormick could be seen and heard yelling threats at children from her porch. Officers said McCormick, who was charged with first-degree misdemeanor indecent exposure, became uncooperative during the interview.

McCormick was given $15,000 monetary bail. McCormack will meet with Judge Marc Lovecchio on Aug. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

Court records show McCormack plead guilty to a felony for fleeing officers in 2007. In 2016, she plead guilty to simple assault.