Jersey Shore, Pa. —After showing officers around his home and reporting his dog being stolen, a Jersey Shore man told investigators he knew exactly where his missing pooch would be located.

Gucci, a Chihuahua reported stolen on June 30, had been the source of an argument between the owner and Lauren Nicole Fisher, 27, of Jersey Shore. The owner of Gucci knew where Fisher was located and the type of vehicle she was driving.

Officers spoke with Fisher, who answered the door with Gucci in her arms. Fisher allegedly told officers she found the dog in the middle of the street near the accuser’s residence.

According to the report, the authorities spoke with the owner of a nearby pizza shop, who provided camera footage of Fisher pulling into the driveway at the accuser’s home. Video also showed the woman exiting the vehicle, entering the home, and then quickly leaving in her car.

Fisher told officers, “She would take whatever charges” and “she is going to keep her dog”, according to the report.

Fisher was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Records show she was given $10,000 unsecured bail, which she posted right after an arraignment.