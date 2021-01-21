Jersey Shore, Pa. — As officers at the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department put together reports on Jan. 16 at approximately 3:49 p.m. they were alerted to a loud bang at the front of the station.

Officers observed a man on camera allegedly pounding on the front door. They ran out of the building and engaged the male, who was later identified as Aaron Nelson Hall, 40, of Jersey Shore.

According to the report, officers attempted to speak with Hall, who allegedly became aggressive with officers. Hall was ordered to the ground and to put his hands behind his back.

As Hall allegedly refused commands by the officers, one deployed an electronic control device and used it against him. According to the complaint, the device was successful in stopping Hall.

Officers said Hall was transported to Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital after he allegedly struck his head on the ground when neutralized at the station.

Related Reading: Police station windows smashed out: Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police

Officers said Hall, who allegedly described himself as a former black ops soldier, smashed multiple windows out of the station. According to the report, Hall told officers he, “was there to make a point.”

Hall also allegedly told officers he had bad blood with the police. According to the report, officers said they observed video of Hall parking his truck at the police station moments before his alleged rampage.

Hall is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3. Records show he is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail.