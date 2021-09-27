Williamsport, Pa. —Troopers with State Police in Emporium immediately recognized the smell of alcohol as they approached a vehicle that had been pulled over.

The driver, identified as Samuel Henry Collins, 41, of Jersey Shore, told troopers they “would need to shoot him” if they wanted him out of the vehicle. Trooper Stephen Schramm said Collins attempted to start the vehicle and drive away from authorities, which prompted them to deploy a taser.

Troopers were able to take Collins into custody and transport him to a hospital for a chemical blood test. Once there, Collins allegedly refused the test and continued to tell troopers they would have to shoot him.

Collins was issued several charges that ranged from third-degree felony criminal attempt at fleeing, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, two misdemeanor DUI charges, and two summary traffic offenses. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Collins on Oct. 14.

As he awaits the hearing, Collins is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet