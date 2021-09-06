Jersey Shore, Pa. —On Aug. 24, a woman reported an assault to Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police.

According to officer Chad Aldenderfer, the accuser spoke with authorities at a relative’s home. The accuser allegedly told officers she was able to get away after the assault and call authorities.

Aldenderfer, identified the suspect as Logan Todd Wool, 26, of Jersey Shore, who allegedly became angry with the accuser after looking through her phone.

According to the report, Wool began to argue with the accuser and became physical with her. Wool allegedly grabbed the accuser by the hair, slapper her in the face, whipped her with a charging cord for a cellphone, and choked her.

Aldenderfer said he observed marks on the accuser’s legs from the cord and a bump on her forehead from where Wool allegedly struck her.

Wool was charged with second-degree felony strangulation and second-degree misdemeanor simple assault. On Aug. 25, Wool was detained to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

Wool’s preliminary hearing concluded this week. He will continue being held at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a formal arraignment with Judge Ryan Tira on Sept. 20.

Docket sheet