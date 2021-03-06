Jersey Shore, Pa. – The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department alleges that a Jersey Shore man raped a 12-year-old female and sexually assaulted multiple other minors.

In criminal charges filed Feb. 26, Dartagnan Heziki Zuback, 19, is accused by Officer Justin Segura of engaging in sexual intercourse with minor female in Jersey Shore Borough around 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 22.

According to Segura, the minor claims Zuback was aware that she was only 12. She alleges that he held her wrist, kissed her and would not stop when asked.

"[The minor] told me that she had disclosed her age back in the summer when she first met him at the Jersey Shore Park and river," Segura wrote. "She also said that Zuback would hang out with her and her friends who are the same age as her or around her age and Zuback wouldn't have anyone around his age."

During a recorded interview with police, Zuback said he knew the female but that she "wouldn't disclose her age," according to the complaint.

Segura wrote that Zuback admitted to having sex with the female but that he described the encounter as consensual and claimed he ended it after approximately 10 minutes.

During the course of the investigation, Segura said he learned of "other possible victims," including a 15-year-old female, a 14-year-old female, a 13-year-old female.

Zuback allegedly admitted to Segura that he had vaginal sex with the 13-year-old girl but described it as consensual.

"Zuback said that at this time he did know that [the girl] was 13 years old but said she was very mature for her age," Segura wrote.

That case occurred in Pine Creek Township Police Department's jurisdiction and was handed over to them, Segura said.

According to the complaint, Zuback admitted to having sex with the 14-year-old girl twice: once at his apartment and once in the shallow area at the river behind the middle pillar.

Segura said Zuback admitted to alleged indecent contact with the 15-year-old female but said "the two never had sex together."

Zuback has been charged with one felony count of rape of child, three felony counts of statutory sexual assault, one felony count of indecent assault, two felony counts of corruption of minors, two misdemeanors counts of indecent exposure and one misdemeanors count of indecent assault.

Zuback was confined to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley on Feb. 26.

Zuback is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 10.

