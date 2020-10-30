Linden, Pa. – While investigating a reported rape, police found child pornography on a Jersey Shore man's cell phone, according to the Lycoming County Detectives.

Zachary E. Kiess, 20, of Kiess Hill Road, Jersey Shore, was charged with one felony count of child pornography on Oct. 28.

Lycoming County Detective William Weber said Kiess "did possess and control a video of two 17 year olds engaging in a prohibited sexual act on a cellular device" on March 24, 2019, in Anthony Township.

Kiess "was friends and schoolmates with both" minors shown in the video, Weber said.

Police found the video as part of their investigation into Kiess for "numerous sexual offenses involving a 17 year old victim," Weber wrote.

Kiess was charged with felony rape forcible compulsion in March 2019.

The investigation into Kiess began with an anonymous tip sent through Safe2Say Something in 2019, according to PSP Montoursville Trooper Michael App.

Kiess' cell phone was seized as part of the rape investigation, and "a review of the data obtained from the cellular phone showed "numerous pictures and videos of nude females," one of whom was positively identified as a 17-year-old female, Weber said.

"Both the female and the male confirmed this was was a video they made when they were 17 years of age," Weber wrote.

Kiess allegedly obtained the video on Dec. 6, 2018, according to the date stamp on his cellular phone, Weber said.

For the child pornography charge, Kiess' bail was set at $25,000 unsecured by Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley on Oct. 28.

For the rape charge, Kiess is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Gary A. Whiteman. Kiess has been in custody since March 25, 2019.

Docket sheet - rape

Docket sheet - child pornography