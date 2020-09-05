Jersey Shore, Pa. — A 19-year-old Jersey Shore man is being charged with several offenses after he and two juveniles broke into the Walnut Street Christian School in Jersey Shore, according to an affidavit filed with the honorable Keith Kibler in Clinton County.

According to the criminal complaint, Dartagnan Heziki Zuback, 19, of Jersey Shore, broke into the school with two juveniles between August 15 and 16. The Walnut Street Christian School was broken into twice, as was a school bus parked next to the school.

Zuback, who also admitted to engaging in a sexual relationship with one of the minors, was also charged with statutory assault. Zuback was interviewed at the Pine Creek Township Police Department on the afternoon of August 17 where he allegedly admitted to the relationship. He was arrested on August 26 and is still awaiting preliminary hearing.

Zuback is being charged with a number of offenses that include statutory sexual assault, multiple charges of corruption of a minor, burglary, criminal conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy engaging theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, multiple counts of institutional vandalism, and institutional vandalism of an educational facility.