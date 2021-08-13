Jersey Shore, Pa. — When a woman told hospital staff she did not want the man accompanying her in the examination room, authorities said he became irate and fought with staff, according to a report.

On Aug. 8, a call was placed to the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department by hospital staff, who said they were forced to physically remove George Rishel Hoffman, 47, of Jersey Shore from the building.

Officers said they spoke with a woman, who told them Hoffman had picked her up by the neck and removed her from a wheelchair. The woman said Hoffman then dragged her by the neck and threw her on a bed.

According to officers, Hoffman punched the accuser with a closed fist in the back, bit her on the wrist, and grabbed her legs and squeezed them (knowing it would cause her severe pain). Hoffman allegedly took the caller’s phone and said he was not going to give it back to her.

Officers said as they spoke with the accuser, they observed scratches on her neck and redness and bruising on her back where Hoffman allegedly hit her. There was also a bite mark on her wrist, according to officers.

Hoffman was charged with second-degree felony strangulation, second-degree simple assault, and first-degree terroristic threats. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Jerry Leply.

