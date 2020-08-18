Allegedly nude but for a shoe, a Jersey Shore man was arrested at Susquehanna Campground over the weekend, the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police reported.

Barry M. Kreidler, 48, was seen walking nude by multiple witnesses including children, TVRPD Officer Chad Aldenderfer wrote in an Aug. 14 criminal complaint.

Officers were dispatched to the campground at 460 Susquehanna Drive, Jersey Shore, around 9:20 p.m. on Friday for the report of a male walking nude, according to the complaint.

Aldenderfer said he saw Kreidler upon arrival.

"He had no clothes on other than a shoe," Aldenderfer wrote. "Several parents were upset because of the fact that there are several minors there and he walked right in front of them."

Kreidler was taken into custody in the bushes, according to Aldenderfer.

"He was unable to provide an address or phone number of where he lives," Andenderfer wrote.

Lycoming County Assistant District Attorney Lee Fry approved the following charges against Kreidler: one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure and and one summary count of disorderly conduct.

District Judge Jon E. Kemp arraigned Kreidler at 10:50 p.m. on the evening of his arrest, court records indicate.

Kemp set Kreidler's bail at $35,000 monetary bail, which Kreidler was unable to post.

Kreidler is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jerry C. Lepley on Aug. 19.

