A 21-year-old Jersey Shore man is accused of forcibly raping a 16-year-old girl in his Smith Street apartment.

Officer Justin Segura of the Tiadaughton Valley Regional Police Department said Michael W. Fulger Jr. allegedly raped a victim on or about March 30, 2020, between 3 p.m and 5 p.m.

Fulger arranged to meet the alleged victim via Snapchat, a social media app, according to Segura.

Not long after the alleged victim arrived at Fulger's apartment, he "provided her with a very potent marijuana wax commonly known as 'Dab,'" Segura wrote.

The drug made the victim "very weak and sleepy" and "Fulger started making her feel very uncomfortable," according to Segura.

Fulger allegedly got on top of the victim and pinned her down with both hands above her head and her right leg caught in the couch, according to police.

The victim's leg "got out of the couch but Michael Fulger then dragged her to the bathroom door by both hands," Segura said.

The victim told police that she was crying and begging Fulger to stop but "feared that continued resistance would make the situation worse," the affidavit states.

Fulger then allegedly dragged the victim to his bed and allegedly forcibly raped her, according to police.

The alleged incident came to an end when a family member of the reported victim arrived at Fulger's apartment to pick her up.

"[The victim] said that Michael Fulger said to her 'make sure you don't tell anyone sweetie, I can get in trouble,'" Segura wrote.

Fulger was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on July 13 in lieu of $90,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Jon E. Kemp

He's being held on one felony count each of rape by forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault by force, and corruption of minors; and one misdemeanor count each of indecent assault without consent of other person, corruption of minors and indecent assault forcible compulsion.

Fulger is scheduled for a formal arraignment before County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio on Aug. 3.

Docket sheet