Williamsport, Pa. — A Jersey Shore man who allegedly dragged a woman by her hair into a car and punched her several times in the face, pled guilty to charges this week in Lycoming County court.

Zach Taylor Parker, 26, of Jersey Shore pled guilty to the third-degree misdemeanor charge. The second-degree charge of simple assault and third-degree charge of disorderly conduct were dismissed.

Parker, who was charged with second-degree misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension in late October, was being on $100,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison. That confinement technically ended on Nov. 4.

A docket sheet, however, shows Parker is still being held on $10,000 monetary bail on the flight charge. A preliminary hearing is set with Judge Jerry Lepley on Nov. 10.

Docket sheet