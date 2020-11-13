Jersey Shore, Pa. – A thin cat with matted hair was found abandoned at an apartment in the 1300 block of Allegheny Street, the Lycoming County SPCA reported.

Colton A. Styers, 24, of Rauchtown Road, and Jessica Hughes, of Allegheny Street, both were arrested and charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The couple is accused of not providing access to clean water or shelter for one domestic medium-haired cat and two dogs, according to the SPCA.

Humane Officer Betsy Sparling said Styers and Hughes were being evicted from their Allegheny Street apartment and were last seen at the residence around 10 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Their landlords, Sandra and David Pieper, posted a 24-hour entry notice on the door to their apartment on Nov. 4. On Nov. 5, the notice was still on the door, Sparling said.

"Upon entry to Apt. 2, the Piepers encountered garbage and feces throughout the apartment and found a cat still in the residence," Sparling said.

The Piepers took photos and spoke to District Magistrate Jerry C. Lepley, who encouraged them to contact the Lycoming County SPCA.

The humane officer arrived at the apartment, where the Piepers gave her access to the unit, according to the complaint.

"Sparling took photos of the interior of the apartment and retrieved a black and white, medium haired male cat that is thin, dirty and matted," the complaint stated.

The landlords told Sparling that Styers and Hughes also had two large dogs that they took with them a few days before their departure, according to the complaint.

"There is what appears to be dog feces containing paper garbage throughout the apartment," Sparling wrote.

Styers and Hughes both were charged with the following: one misdemeanor count each of neglect of animals - sustenance/water and cruelty to animals; three summary counts of neglect of animals - shelter/protection; one summary count of neglect of animals - sustenance/water; and one summary count of cruelty to animals.

