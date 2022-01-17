Limestone Twp., Pa. -- Driving carelessly and at a rate deemed "too fast," a driver crashed his vehicle into a piece of farm equipment and became airborne, finally coming to rest in a farmer's field.

Police said the crash occurred on January 13 at approximately 11 p.m., however the driver fled the scene and did not file a report. The crash was reported the next day around 9:43 a.m.

Prior to losing control af the car, Jared Snyder, 34, of Lewisburg was traveling west on Cotner Rd. just west of Rt. 54. Police said he was unable to negotiate a right-hand curve and traveled across the oncoming lane of travel, off the side of the road, and up and embankment where he struck the equipment--a culltipacker.

Snyder's 2011 Jeep Patriot became airborne after striking the equipment and struck a fence and entered a farmer's pasture.

The vehicle "was traveling at such a high rate of speed, once in the pasture it traveled up a small hill and became airborne a second time," the police report said.

Snyder fled the scene, failed to contact police, and failed to provide his information to the property owner. Snyder was not injured; he was wearing his seatbelt and multiple airbags had deployed, according to the report.

Taylors Garage towed the Patriot, and Snyder was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed and careless driving.