Williamsport, Pa. — An investigation into SNAP benefits showed a woman received $2,036.00 worth of assistance despite having a person living in her home who provided financial help.

Kelly L. Williams, 28, of Montoursville is accused of applying for and receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) despite having household income that would exclude her from such assistance.

Williams was charged with third-degree felony fraud to obtain food stamps and assistance. She was given $10,000 unsecured bail, which was posted on August 30. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Septenber 9.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Williams was asked on Jan. 27 of 2020 who all lived at her residence in Montoursville. Williams allegedly told authorities with the Office of the State Inspector General she received help for bills but did not live with the person.

Authorities allege Williams received benefits that totaled approximately $2,036.00 from Feb. to May in 2020. The officer with the State Inspector General wrote, “because Kelly Williams failed to report Jacob Fry, a mandatory household member, was in the home and earning wages to the Lycoming CAO, probable cause exists to believe she committed the charged offense.”

Through the investigation it was determined Fry had listed his address as the same as Williams in Montoursville with his probation officer and employer. According to the report, Williams told authorities Fry lived in Wyoming, but was helping with bills.

