Danville, Pa. – Investigators may have mishandled the treatment of the monkeys involved in an accident Friday near Danville, and now the U.S. Department of Agriculture is leading an investigation.

The investigation was opened on Monday after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent a letter to USDA stating that they “believe the handling and treatment of monkeys before, during, and after the collision may constitute violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act (AWA) and the Animal Welfare Regulations (AWRs).”

PETA alleges that the escape of three monkeys from a trailer that was carrying a total of 100 monkeys posed “a risk to the larger public as the escaped monkeys may have been harboring infectious agents that are transmissible to humans.”

Dr. Alka Chandna, vice president of laboratory investigations cases for PETA, outlined several potential animal violations in the letter, including:

Concerns that the crates in which the monkeys were transported were not properly secured for the 17-hour trip by truck

The monkeys were exposed to bitter cold temperatures, with one escaped monkey being exposed to temperatures below the threshold of 45 degrees for a total of 28 hours

The animals were not evaluated or provided with veterinary care following the accident

“Feces and urine from the terrified monkeys were reportedly smeared across the highway as crates—that weren’t strapped in as required—tumbled from the truck,” according to a statement on the PETA website.

The monkeys were headed to a Centers for Disease Control-approved quarantine facility when the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m., according to Kristen Nordlund, spokesperson for the CDC. She did not disclose the name nor location of the facility.

The facility is not owned by the CDC, but the CDC does inspect quarantine facilities as part of regulatory requirements, Nordlund said. They had arrived from Mauritius at JFK Airport in Queens, New York, just 19 hours earlier, according to Chandna’s letter.

The monkeys were contained in crates in a trailer latched to a truck when it collided with a dump truck on Route 54 near Interstate 80 in Valley Township, Montour County. A panel on the trailer came loose, spilling out crates containing the monkeys. One of those crates broke open, leading three of the primates to escape into the nearby woods. The temperatures that night remained frigid, going down into the single digits.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission led the search for the escaped monkeys. Two of them were found within hours, but the third was not located until early the next morning.

Once captured, the monkeys were euthanized in accordance with the American Veterinary Medical Association guidelines, according to Nordlund. Though Nordlund did not immediately respond to an email asking why the monkeys were euthanized, PennLive reported an explanation, quoting the CDC: it was to protect the safety of the public and first responders since cynomolgus macaques can transmit a number of deadly viruses to humans.

However, Chandna’s letter claims that the monkeys may have been shot by state police. State police did not immediately provide comment when asked.

PETA also expressed a concern that a passing motorist may have developed symptoms after she stopped at the scene.

The motorist, identified as Michele Fallon of Mooresburg in media reports, was behind the truck driven by Cody M. Brooks, 31, of Keystone Heights, Fla., when it crashed into the dump truck after exiting I-80 westbound and crossing Route 54.

Fallon wrote on her Facebook page that she stopped to see if she could assist at the scene and noticed the crates strewn about on the highway. She initially thought the animals in the crates were cats and stuck her finger in one of the crates but then heard a “hissing” noise, according to reports. Fallon then realized as she got closer that the animals were actually monkeys.

Fallon reportedly received a letter from the CDC the next day advising that she monitor for potential symptoms. In the letter to Fallon, the CDC mentioned that the surviving monkeys will be in quarantine for 31 days and will be monitored for infectious diseases.

As of Monday, PETA reported on their website that the woman developed symptoms and had to seek medical care. Fallon is now on antiviral drugs and medication to protect against rabies.

Chandna noted in the letter that, “no effort was made to discourage passing motorists – who did not have the benefit of personal protective equipment – from attempting to peer into the crates or touch the monkeys.”

Anyone who believes they may have had contact with the monkeys are asked, per the CDC letter, to seek medical attention and contact Pennsylvania Department of Health at (717) 787-3350.

Dr. Lisa Jones-Engle, primatologist and science advisor for PETA, also released a statement on the website saying that the long-tailed macaques who escaped were “undoubtedly terrified and likely injured…”

Jones-Engle, who claimed she spoke with an eyewitness at the scene, said records show that laboratory monkeys in the U.S. have been found to have tuberculosis, Chagas disease, cholera, and MRSA.

“The only way to ensure that pathogens don’t jump from monkeys to humans is to stop importing, caging, and experimenting on these animals,” Jones-Engle stated.