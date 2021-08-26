Line Mountain, Pa. — On July 26, Children and Youth reported a domestic situation involving a three-year-old child and woman at a residence in Line Mountain.

Trooper Josiah Reiner of Stonington PSP said he spoke with a woman, who said Joseph Alan Gill, 36, of Klingerstown had threatened her several times after being fired from his job. According to the report, Gill was let go of after he tested positive for methamphetamine.

The woman told troopers Gill had allegedly made threats after she discovered a “white powder or crystal” substance in a container inside the garage. Gill allegedly asked the woman several times, “Are you afraid of me?” before kicking a bucket into her and causing bruising.

The witness told authorities on another occasion Gill grabbed her by the arm and attempted to push her against a wall, according to the report. Gill allegedly knocked a three-year-old into the wall in the process and stopped.

On Aug. 4, Troopers spoke with a neighbor who alleged Gill could be seen yelling while doing yard work or in the garage. According to the report, the witness said Gill could be heard yelling inside the home, as well.

Troopers said they spoke with Gill on Aug. 10 and asked about his employee. According to the report, Gill told officers he was fired for violating company policy. Gill allegedly told troopers he has never had drugs in the home.

Gill was held on $100,000 monetary bail at the Northumberland County Jail and charged with third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children, first and second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and two counts of a harassment charge.

Gill will have a formal arraignment on Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. with Judge Patrick Toomey.

