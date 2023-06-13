Coal Township, Pa. — A 63-year-old woman allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill police officers after she was removed from the Dollar Tree in Coal Township.

Police were called to the store on June 6 for a report that Brenda L. Kosmer, of Coal Township, was allegedly drunk and sitting in the middle of the store.

Officer David Sage of Coal Township Police says he and Officer Michael Menapace responded and attempted to help Kosmer stand up. That's when Kosmer became hostile and combative with police, Sage wrote in the affidavit.

Police handcuffed Kosmer and led her out of the store. Kosmer was placed in a police car where she attempted to kick Shamokin Police Officer Brian Busko. Kosmer was moved into a different police car where she continued to attempt to kick at the windows. Sage says Kosmer threatened to kill all four officers at the scene.

Kosmer continued to be combative when she arrived at the police station. While she was in her holding cell, Kosmer used a lighter she had hidden in her underwear and lit a plastic tray that was under the toilet, Sage wrote.

Kosmer was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony risking a catastrophe, misdemeanors of simple assault, terroristic threats, institutional vandalism, and related charges. District Judge John Gembic set bail at $50,000. Kosmer remains in Northumberland County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing on June 20. Court records show Kosmer previously pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct/fighting charges in June 2020.

