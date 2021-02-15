Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A drunken woman who caused a disturbance on Feb. 9 at Sheetz in Loyalsock Township was taken into custody and charged, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

State police were called to the store at 330 Westminster Drive shortly before 11 p.m. for a report of a drunken female. When police arrived, they took Chy-Ann McCormick, 47, of Williamsport, into custody. McCormick became resistant and combative at troopers attempted to take her into custody, according to state police.

McCormick was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.