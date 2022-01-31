Jersey Shore, Pa. – A woman at an apartment complex in Jersey Shore was charged after she allegedly entered a neighbor’s apartment while intoxicated and proceeded to attack her and a second individual.

According to the arrest affidavit, Gina Rhinehart, 41, entered the neighbor’s apartment uninvited at the 700 block of Allegheny Street shortly after 8 p.m. Jan. 9. Rhinehart then proceeded to go after a woman in the apartment by kicking her in the throat. Rhinehart also allegedly grabbed at the throat of a second woman in the apartment, according to the affidavit written by Officer Cody Smith of Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police.

The women yelled numerous times for Rhinehart to leave. Rather than leaving, Rhinehart continued to yell threats and eventually followed one of the women out of the apartment into a laundry area. At that point, Rhinehart allegedly threw a bucket at the woman and knocked the glasses off her face.

The women told police that Rhinehart lived down the hall from them, but they did not know her personally. Rhinehart told police she went into the neighbor’s apartment looking for someone. Rhinehart admitted to police that she had been drinking alcohol, took Seroquel, and snored her Wellsbutrin prescription, Smith wrote.

Rhinehart was charged with a felony burglary, misdemeanors of simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass, and summaries of harassment. District Judge Denise L. Dieter set bail at $10,000 monetary.

Docket Sheet