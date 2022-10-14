Montgomery, Pa. — A man in Clinton Township who was intoxicated allegedly pulled a knife on his friend during an argument and then fled the scene.

State police at Montoursville say Leonidez Garcia Ponce, 41, of Muncy, was at a home on Bishop Lane early the morning of Oct. 7 when he got into an argument with a friend and pulled the knife. The accuser contacted police, but Garcia Ponce fled the scene in his red pickup truck before they arrived.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., police found Garcia Ponce asleep in the truck, which he had parked in a driveway on Riddell Road in Clinton Township, according to Trooper Ernest Capobianco. Garcia Ponce had a strong odor of alcohol on him and glassy, bloodshot eyes. He was taken to UPMC Muncy for a blood draw.

Charges of simple assault, DUI, and harassment were filed against Garcia Ponce, who posted $2,500 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18 at the Muncy magisterial office.

Docket Sheet

