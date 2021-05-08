Lewisburg, Pa. – A 22-year-old man was arrested on a bridge in Lewisburg after police said he acted erratically, apparently believing he was dueling with characters from Dragon Ball Z.

Buffalo Valley Police said they found Jorge B. Cabral, of Lewisburg, at the Lewisburg river bridge at South Market and Water streets shortly before 1 a.m. April 15.

A witness who called 911 told dispatchers Cabral was wearing a red hoodie but stripped out of it and was running around shirtless. The witness also told dispatchers Cabral leaned over the bridge at one point and had jumped in front of oncoming traffic several times, according to the affidavit.

When Officer Bradley Miller and Patrolman Mark E. Kuhns arrived, Cabral reportedly told them he had some drinks at the bar. He also initially denied using drugs, “but at one point indicated he was smoking marijuana,” Kuhns wrote in the affidavit.

As Cabral continued to talk to police, he “continued to transition from talking normally to non-reality talk,” Kuhns wrote. “He repeatedly mentioned ‘Cell,’ the person or being who was going to take over the world and battle of the planets,” Kuhns wrote.

Cabral allegedly became agitated and began yelling at Kuhns, refusing to give his address. Police said Cabral attempted to flee and shove past a third responding officer, Sgt. Hetrick. When Hetrick went to grab Cabral, he struck the officer on the right side of his face, according to the affidavit.

Officers attempted to take Cabral into custody and he allegedly resisted. Police tased Cabral to subdue him.

Cabral was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital emergency room where his blood alcohol content level was assessed to be 0.267%. Cabral also had THC in his system, according to the report.

The emergency room doctor wrote in her report that Cabral spoke of Cell, Goku and Gohan of Dragon Ball Z. He believed he was “dueling with these characters on the bridge,” Kuhns wrote in the affidavit.

Cabral was charged with a felony of aggravated assault, misdemeanor of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and a summary of public drunkenness. Bail was set at $50,000 unsecured. Cabral’s preliminary hearing is set for May 13 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

