Hartleton, Pa. — A man was allegedly intoxicated when he threatened to kill a forest ranger in Union County, according to court documents.

Merrill L. Showers Jr., 62, of New Columbia, had been drinking when he drove into Bald Eagle State Forest on Dec. 23, according to DCNR Bureau of Forestry Officer Richard Martin.

Employees at the Forest District Office in Hartley Township saw Showers pull into the parking lot and park his car on the sidewalk near the building. Showers then got out of the car and fell, Martin wrote in the affidavit.

Martin, who was patrolling the area that day, decided to detain Showers. When rangers asked Showers to perform field sobriety tests, he refused. Showers also refused to show Martin identification.

As Showers began making phone calls to find a ride home, Martin looked in his car and saw several beer cans. When Martin went back into the office, Ranger Clark Matthew Clark said Showers had threatened to kill him.

Martin later watched a recording from the office and heard Showers say twice to Clark that he would kill him, Martin wrote. As rangers interviewed Showers, he forgot where he was twice and had to lean on a wall or chair for support.

Showers was charged with misdemeanors of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct engage in fighting, and DUI.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 4 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

Docket Sheet

