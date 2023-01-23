Northumberland, Pa. — A Northumberland man was intoxicated when he picked a woman up from her apartment and held her hostage in his vehicle as he drove erratically, police say.

The woman noticed Issac Demeke Tyler, 24, had been drinking when he picked her up the evening of Jan. 2. Tyler told the accuser that he had been at the bar drinking with gang members and that "they will be watching your house," said Officer Edward Cope of Northumberland Borough Police.

The accuser told Tyler to take her back home, but he refused. Tyler stopped at a stop sign and locked the doors of the car. For the next half hour, Tyler drove around Northumberland at a high rate of speed as he ran stop signs, Cope wrote in the affidavit. The woman told police Tyler traveled up to 70 mph through the borough.

Tyler told the accuser he was going to deliberately crash the car. The woman said Tyler was angry and threatened her and her family.

Tyler drove over the train tracks on Orange Street at a high rate of speed and then brought the car to an abrupt stop as he pushed the woman out into the street, Cope wrote in the affidavit.

The accuser walked back to her apartment and texted Tyler, telling him that he almost killed them both. Tyler replied, "Death is part of life," according to the affidavit.

The accuser reported the incident to police and shared screenshots of her text messages with Tyler. He was charged with misdemeanors of unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and false imprisonment.

District Judge Michael Toomey set bail at $20,000. Tyler's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Docket Sheet

