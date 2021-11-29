Linden, Pa. — A Linden man is being held on $99,000 monetary bail after State Troopers said he took off during a traffic stop.

Jarod Pietro Tedesco, 38, of Linden was charged with multiple felonies after State Police deployed a taser to take him into custody. According to Corporal Brandon Schrawder, a four-year-old child was located inside Tedesco’s truck during the initial stop.

Court records show Tedesco was charged with three felonies ranging from second-degree endangering the welfare of children to a pair of third-degree charges in fleeing or attempting to elude officers and DUI.

A release from State Police stated it was Tedesco’s second DUI offense in the last ten years.

Schrawder said he was on patrol in an unmarked car when he observed the truck being operated by Tedesco. According to his report, Schrawder said Tedesco’s vehicle swerved out of its lane and committed several “jerking” movements.

Tedesco initially pulled the vehicle over as it headed south on SR 220 near Woodward Township after Schrawder said he initiated a stop with his lights on.

Schrawder said he could detect the smell of alcohol on Tedesco, who allegedly told troopers he had consumed a “couple drinks” throughout the night.

Schrawder contacted a second unit. According to his report, once additional officers arrived on the scene, Tedesco pulled away from troopers. A one and half mile pursuit took place before Tedesco pulled the vehicle over.

Once he stepped outside the truck, Schrawder said Tedesco ignored several commands by troopers, who eventually needed a taser to take him into custody.

“A preliminary breath test (PBT) was administrated indicating the positive presence of alcohol,” Schrawder wrote.

Along with the felonies, Tedesco was also charged with two second-degree misdemeanors in recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest. He was also charged with four summary offenses relating to traffic violations.

