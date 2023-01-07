Muncy, Pa. — A woman at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was recently charged with aggravated assault for throwing coffee in the face of a lieutenant and biting a second staff member.

Sheila Lee Ramos, 37, now faces felony aggravated assault charges and summary harassment for the incident that occurred on Oct. 11.

Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville says Ramos asked to talk with the lieutenant about moving into another unit. When he told her he could not make that decision, Ramos threw a cup of hot coffee onto his face. The lieutenant then told her to stand against the wall and not resist, but Ramos hit him in the head and face, Reiner said. When another staff member came to assist, Ramos allegedly bit him.

Charges were filed on Jan. 4 at the Muncy magisterial office of William C. Solomon.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.