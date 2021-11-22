Williamsport, Pa. – An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood who was charged for scheming to smuggle narcotics into the prison was sentenced last week in federal court in Williamsport.

Tyrone Wayne Meachem, 40, received a sentence of 12 months’ imprisonment from United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann. Meachem had been charged for possessing buprenorphine in prison, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, in April 2018, Meachem was an inmate at FCI Allenwood. On April 7, 2018, Jessika Ann Sanders visited Meachem at the prison and gave him a sandwich with three balloons that held 68 Suboxone strips that contained buprenorphine, a controlled substance. Meachem admitted to police investigators that the balloons were hidden in his sandwich. Meachem had agreed to smuggle in the Suboxone to pay off a debt to another inmate, according to the release.

Sanders was charged on December 12, 2019, with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and providing contraband in prison. Sanders is currently awaiting trial.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew O. Inman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.