Selinsgrove, Pa. — An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter's death to get out of prison for the funeral.

Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father.

Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later that day, according to the arrest affidavit.

However, Gates did not return to the prison and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

When the Snyder County District Attorney's office investigated, they found that Gates's daughter is actually alive and living with her biological father. A solicitor at the Juniata County Children and Youth Services confirmed this information, according to Snyder County Detective Douglas Bickhart.

Gates was charged with misdemeanors of escape and default in required appearance. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 27 at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.

Docket Sheet

