Bloomsburg, Pa. — An investigation into an inmate allegedly being drugged at the Columbia County Prison led officers to the discovery of 34 blue glassine baggies that contained fentanyl.

The investigation started when an inmate complained of being “drugged,” according to a report from patrolman Bradley Sharrow of the Bloomsburg Police Department. Authorities said a drug screen of the inmate came back positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The contraband allegedly came into the facility on Brittany Lockard, 23, of Nescopeck. Officers twice searched Lockard but failed to discover the baggies hidden in her bra, where she allegedly hid them for two days.

Court records show Lockard was charged with second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance. Lockard will remain at the Columbia County Prison on $5,000 monetary bail.

