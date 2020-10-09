Centre County, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Rockview were alerted to a situation that occurred on September 9 when a Huntingdon County Sheriff contacted them about an inmate being transported to the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Through processing by the facility, it was discovered Austin Lee Miller, 19, of Bellefonte had a white powder-like substance in a clear plastic bag on him. An additional clear bag containing a white powder residue on it was also located on Miller.

Correctional Officer Granite Miller asked what the unknown substance was to which Miller replied “crystal meth” according to the affidavit.

After being recovered, the baggies were given to Lt. Thomas Allen, who called PSP and handed them over to trooper Matthew Barnyak after he arrived at the facility. The baggies were tested and positively identified as methamphetamine. They were also weighed, and it was determined to be two grams of the drug. Both baggies were then placed into evidence at PSP Rockview.

Miller is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, contraband as an inmate, intent to possess a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. All charges were waived to a lower court.