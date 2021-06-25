Updated June 25, 12:10 p.m.

Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate in the Lycoming County Prison died on Tuesday.

Donald Aaron Donato, Sr., age 45, had been incarcerated for one month, according to his family. He was in for violating his probation, they said.

According to a media release from the Chairman of the Lycoming County Prison Board, Tony Mussare, “On June 22, 2021, a Lycoming County Prison inmate was found deceased by correctional staff.

“This matter was immediately referred to the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office which has commenced an investigation as is standard protocol,” the release said.

According to the release, staff called 911 immediately after discovering the inmate. Attempts to revive the inmate were not successful.

The family reached out to NorthcentralPa.com on Tuesday, the day Donato Sr. died.

"My father died today in the Lycoming County prison this afternoon and they will not let us identify the body and there is no cause of death," Donnie Donato said.

According to Charles Kiessling, Jr. Lycoming County Coroner, an autopsy was scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday.

"We clearly know who the deceased is or we would have made other arrangements to get him identified. We do not allow viewing of decedents before autopsies," Kiessling wrote.

The family reported the cause of death to be an aneurysm in his heart and two leaky valves.

"The pre release center failed to take him to his scheduled doctors appointment," Donato said.

According to Kiessling "the death certification is pending until all testing is completed including full toxicology which will take 10 – 12 weeks."

"He was a very good man," Donato said of his father. "He will be missed by many."