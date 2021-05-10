Allenwood, Pa. – An inmate at FCI-Allenwood died Saturday night as a result of an altercation with another inmate, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Adrian Payne, 50, died at a local hospital shortly after being transported there for life-threatening injuries.

Payne had gotten into an altercation with another inmate shortly after 5 p.m. May 8 at the prison in Union County. Staff at the prison responded to the scene and immediately secured the area, according to a press release.

A second inmate was medically assessed and treated for minor injuries at the prison.

No other staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger.

Payne was serving a life sentence for racketeering, murder, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and use of a firearm during a drug offense. He had been in custody at FCI-Allenwood since January 15, 2015, according to the press release. He was sentenced in the Eastern District of New York.

FCI-Allenwood is a medium security facility that currently houses 1,125 male offenders.