Bloomsburg, Pa. – A state correctional institute inmate has been charged for allegedly writing threatening letters to a Columbia County judge and police officer.

Shane Michael Bankes, 28, whose current address is listed as SCI-Albion, wrote and sent multiple threatening letters to officials between June 22 and Oct. 23, 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Bloomsburg. Bankes was incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township at the time he wrote the letters, according to a police press release by arresting officer Trooper Brian A. Eckart.

The Honorable Thomas A. James Jr., President Judge of Columbia County Court of Common Pleas, was the victim of these letters as well as Sergeant Michael J. Grassley of Scott Township Police Department. Sergeant Joseph M. Grassley of Scott Township Police Department and a 17-year-old juvenile also received the threatening letters, according to state police.

Charges filed against Bankes at the office of District Judge Russell Lawton include:

A felony county of intimidation of witness/victim, four misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats,

Two counts of obstructing administration of law or other governmental function,

Two misdemeanor counts of harassment,

Four summaries of harassment.

Bankes is currently incarcerated at SCI-Albion on separate charges. He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing in Columbia County.

