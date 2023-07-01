Selinsgrove, Pa. — An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after he called his ex-girlfriend seven times from jail and harassed and intimidated her regarding an upcoming hearing on his alleged domestic abuse.

Shane Michael Ewig, 39, made the calls between June 11 and June 14, according to Snyder County detective Douglas R. Bickhart. The detective reviewed Ewig's calls and found that while he was speaking to his children on the phone, he would tell them he wanted to speak to their mother, who is his ex-girlfriend, according the affidavit.

When the ex-girlfriend got on the line, Ewig started harassing her about her current boyfriend. Ewig also intimidated the ex-girlfriend regarding an upcoming domestic abuse case in which he is the defendant, Bickhart said. On one of the calls. Ewig attempted to intimidate the ex-girlfriend because he believed she was going to file a Protection from Abuse order against him.

Ewig was charged with felony intimidating a witness, criminal use of a communication facility, and multiple misdemeanors of harassment. District Judge Bo Trawitz set bail at $25,000.

Docket Sheet

Court records show Ewig has been incarcerated at Snyder County Prison since Oct. 22, 2022 on charges of assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Court Record

