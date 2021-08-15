Coal Township, Pa. — An inmate at the Northumberland County Jail was charged after authorities said he punched a correctional officer several times before pulling him to the ground.

Patrick Gurdak, 25, of Coal Township was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and harassment after the unprovoked attack took place on July 17.

According to a report filed by Detective Degg Stark, Gurdak, who has several charges for rape, assault, harassment, and resisting arrest on his record, allegedly attacked the correctional officer after he opened his cell door.

Gudak allegedly used a closed fist to hit the officer in the face and knock him off-balance. Reports said Gudak then grabbed the officer by the neck and threw him to the ground and continued to assault him with closed fists.

Stark said the assault stopped when a radio call for assistance was placed by the correctional officer, who had his eyeglasses knocked to the floor during the attack.

A preliminary hearing concluded on this week for Gurdak, who remained in custody at the Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail, according to court records.

