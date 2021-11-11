Williamsport, Pa. —An inmate at the Lycoming County Prison was allegedly attacked and pinned against a wall over possible testimony in a drug case.

Carlos Acosta, 32, of Williamsport allegedly put the man’s arm behind his back to the point it incapacitated the inmate.

Acosta was charged in early June for felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication a device.

A source close to that investigation said the inmate attacked at the Lycoming County Prison provided information in the case the led to Acosta’s arrest.

“While Acosta had (name deleted) pinned up against a prison door and ahold of his arm, Acosta told (name deleted) if he testified at the preliminary hearing, he would shoot up Mason’s house,” a detective with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s officer wrote.

Acosta was charged with two third-degree felonies of witness intimidation, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, and second-degree misdemeanor simple assault. Acosta is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $75,000 monetary bail as he awaits a Dec. 2 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet for witness intimidation charges

Docket sheet for possession with intent charges