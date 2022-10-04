SCI-Coal Township exterior with NCPA logo bottom right _ 2021

State Correctional Institute at Coal Township, Northumberland County. 

 Photo courtesy of PA DOC website

Coal Township, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township assaulted correctional officers, causing one to seek treatment at the hospital.

Dakota Brodie, 23, assaulted two correctional officers at the prison on Sept. 24, state police at Stonington said. State police were called to investigate. One correctional officer was taken to Geisinger Shamokin hospital for treatment. 

Police did not identify the correctional officer nor provide their current condition. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!