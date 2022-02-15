Sentenced_2021

Williamsport, Pa. – An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution at Allenwood was indicted last week in federal court for possessing a weapon in prison.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, on Jan. 22 Rigoberto Garay-Lopez was found to be in possession of a piece of sharpened metal with a plastic handle, commonly referred to as a “shank,” that is intended to be used as a weapon.  

If convicted, the maximum term of imprisonment is five years and a $250,000 fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines. 


