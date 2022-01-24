Sentenced_2021

Williamsport, Pa. – An inmate at Allenwood Low Security Correctional Institution pleaded guilty to possessing a cellphone in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Geraldo Rodriguez-Diaz, 27, was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment by U.S. Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle at the federal courthouse in Williamsport. His sentence will run consecutively to his current 10-year prison sentence for his involvement in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a press release.

A corrections officer discovered a Samsung cellphone on Rodriguez-Diaz on May 10, 2021, when he was scanning the inmate with a handheld metal detector. Staff then searched Rodriguez-Diaz and found the cellphone hidden in a pocket stitched on the inside of his prison uniform, according to the release.

Federal law prohibits inmates from possessing cellphones due to the institutional security risks posed by their use. 


This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.