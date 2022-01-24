Williamsport, Pa. – An inmate at Allenwood Low Security Correctional Institution pleaded guilty to possessing a cellphone in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Geraldo Rodriguez-Diaz, 27, was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment by U.S. Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle at the federal courthouse in Williamsport. His sentence will run consecutively to his current 10-year prison sentence for his involvement in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, according to a press release.

A corrections officer discovered a Samsung cellphone on Rodriguez-Diaz on May 10, 2021, when he was scanning the inmate with a handheld metal detector. Staff then searched Rodriguez-Diaz and found the cellphone hidden in a pocket stitched on the inside of his prison uniform, according to the release.

Federal law prohibits inmates from possessing cellphones due to the institutional security risks posed by their use.