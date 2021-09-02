Shamokin, Pa. — Authorities at the Northumberland County Jail reported an altercation during a “strip out” procedure as an inmate was being checked into the prison.

Robert Adams, 41, of Shamokin told officers “I’m not doing that” when asked to complete the final step of the check-in procedure. Officers said he then punched a guard and attempted to put his clothes back on.

Officers said they ordered Adams to comply several times before they attempted to take him to the ground. It was during this time, authorities said Adams was struck multiple times in the kidney and spayed with OC spray to control him.

According to the report, Adams began to cooperate after being detained and taken into a dry cell. Authorities said Adams split a guard’s lip during the altercation.

On Aug. 25, detectives from the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office spoke with Adams, who told them “I have been in jail since I was 16 and now, I’m 42,” according to the report.

Adams admitted to officers he attempted to get dressed during the procedure but said if an officer got hit it was an “accident.”

Adams was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and a summary offense of harassment. He was given $5,000 monetary bail.

Adams is being held at the Northumberland County Jail as he awaits a preliminary hearing on Sept. 7.

Docket sheet