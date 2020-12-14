Danville, Pa. – A corrections officer at the United States Penitentiary at Allenwood who was injured last week during an assault by an inmate has been released from the hospital.

A spokesperson at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville confirmed Dale Franquet Jr., 51, was discharged on Sunday.

Franquet Jr. was transported to the hospital on Monday, December 7, after an inmate assaulted him and another staff member. The inmate reportedly stabbed Franquet Jr. in the eye with a shank. Franquet Jr. underwent surgery on Wednesday to remove his right eye.

Related Reading: Corrections officer at Allenwood federal prison in critical condition after inmate stabbed him in eye

The federal Bureau of Prisons did not release the identity of the second staff member, but The Daily Item reports that corrections officer was Sara Harvey. She reportedly was injured but has since returned to work.

Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12), who serves on the federal Bureau of Prisons Reform caucus, said in a media release that Franquet Jr.'s father said he is expected to be fitted with a prosthetic eye within three months.

Shane Fausey, the national president of the Council of Prison Locals and an employee at Allenwood prison complex, said the assaults “are a stark reminder of the unpredictable and violent nature of the vital work the Bureau of Prisons correctional professionals do every day,” according to Keller’s release.

Details regarding the attack are not being released pending an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Franquet Jr.’s brother, Jeffrey Franquet, of New Jersey, and his sister, Corie Kline, started a Go Fund Me campaign. The pair stated on the campaign page that the inmate who assaulted their brother was serving a sentence for terrorism.

The Go Fund Me, which had raised more than $29,000 by Monday afternoon, is to help support Franquet Jr.’s family including his two daughters during a time of financial distress. “Unfortunately, our brother will have to learn a whole new way of life and a whole new normal. Doing the simplest of task will be a struggle until Dale adjusts to this new way of life,” Franquet and Kline wrote in the campaign update.

Franquet Jr., who was employed by the federal prison system for 22 years, also is the head wrestling coach at Midd-West High School. He had recently built a pole barn on his property for wrestling clinics and had been scheduled to hold a grand opening last Saturday, according to Keller. Those plans are temporarily on hold.

Franquet Jr.’s father, Dale Franquet Sr., of Orwigsburg, expects that he will recover quickly. “He’s a tough individual and will be stronger for it,” Franquet Sr. said, recalling how at age 16 Franquet Jr. wrestled in high school with a broken hand, according to Keller’s release.