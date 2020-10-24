Bloomsburg, Pa.— An infant was taken to the emergency room at Geisinger Medical Center after ingesting a marijuana edible, Bloomsburg Police reported.

Charged with felony child endangerment, Dylan R. Coble, 21, of Bloomsburg, is set for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 4 before Magisterial District Judge Russel L. Lawton.

Bloomsburg Police Officer Bradley Sharrow stated that he received a call from Columbia County Children and Youth case worker Laura Hess on Sept. 2.

Sharrow said Hess informed him that a physician from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville contacted her regarding a 1-year-old child who was brought into the emergency room on the evening of Sept. 1.

The report stated that Coble took the child to the emergency room after the child seemed unusually sleepy.

The report stated Coble told officers during an interview he left a marijuana edible on a desk within reach of the child while working from home. Coble told police he had a state-issued medical marijuana card, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said Coble legally purchased the THC extract oil and told officers he mixes approximately 10 mg of THC extract oil with chocolate to make his edible chocolates.

The report said Coble stated on Sept. 1 he was working from home and watching the child. He told officers the child seemed unusually sleepy late in the morning, according to police.

Coble became concerned when the child was not fully waking after a nap, Sharrow wrote. He reportedly told officers he contacted several family members who work in the medical field before taking the child to the emergency room.

Sharrow stated he received medical records for the child that revealed a positive result for cannabinoids on Sept. 3.

Coble was released on $10,000 unsecured bail after being charged with third degree felony endangering the welfare of children and second degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.

Coble’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Docket sheet