Scranton, Pa. - Two Pennsylvania men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges.

James Artis-Bryan, age 41, of Wilkes-Barre, Pa. is alleged to have conspired with other individuals to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, one indictment stems from an early 2020 incident. A second indictment alleges that on August 9, 2021, Artis-Bryan possessed with the intent to distribute fentanyl and possessed a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities.

Artis-Bryan's cases were investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, and the United States Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting the case.

Jason Charles Lajoie, age 45, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, was charged by a federal grand jury on a superseding indictment with drug trafficking, firearms offenses, and escape.

The superseding indictment, according to Brandler, alleges that Lajoie distributed at least five grams of pure methamphetamine on multiple occasions between June 3, 2019 and February 25, 2021. Lajoie was also alleged to have possessed with intent to distribute at least five grams of pure methamphetamine on February 25, 2021.

The drug transactions allegedly occurred after Lajoie had previously been convicted and served a sentence for another serious felony drug trafficking offense.

The superseding indictment, according to Brandler, also alleges that Lajoie possessed multiple firearms during, and in relation to, his drug trafficking activities as a previously convicted felon.

Last, the superseding indictment alleges that Lajoie escaped from custody at the Lackawanna County Prison on October 24, 2021.

Lajoie's case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Marshals and the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts is prosecuting the case.