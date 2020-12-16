Loyalsock Township, Pa. – State police allege that a Williamsport man touched his genitals while looking at a woman in the parking lot of a local park.

In charges filed Nov. 30, state police at Montoursville Trooper Jacob Hook claims that Christopher Dangle, 36, of Williamsport, indecently exposed himself on Greevey Road Park, Loyalsock Township, on Aug. 25 around 3:45 p.m.

A woman contacted police that day to report an indecent exposure.

"[The woman] related that she was at Greevey Road Park earlier that day when a man approximately 5'5", bald, with a medium size beard arrived in the parking lot on a gray motorcycle/scooter," Hook said.

"This man began touching his genitals while looking in [the woman's] direction. She quickly packed her vehicle and left," Hook said.

Hook said his investigation led him to a similar incident in 2018 involving Christopher Dangle. Dangle allegedly exposed himself to a woman sitting in her car at Greevy Boat Launch in Loyalsock Township on March 15, 2018, and later told police "she was asking for it," according to the police report.

Dangle was convicted of indecent exposure in that incident but had already completed his 18 months' probation sentence when the new incident occurred.

Hook said he called Dangle in for an interview about the new report of indecent exposure in the parking lot.

"...he subsequently made an admission to touching his genitals in a pleasuring manner at the Greevey Rd Park," Hook wrote of Dangle.

Dangle was charged with one misdemeanor count each of indecent exposure and open lewdness, and one summary count of disorderly conduct - obscene gesture.

Dangle is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

