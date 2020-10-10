Muncy, Pa. – A Montgomery man exposed himself in the parking lot of a grocery store, according to state police at Montoursville.

In a Sept. 30 affidavit by PSP Montoursville Trooper Adam Romig, Thomas E. Diehl, 39, is accused of engaging in a lewd act in the parking lot of Weis Markets, Muncy Creek Township, on July 16.

"The Victim related that the male actor pulled up his shorts revealing his genitals and provided a written statement detailing the incident," Romig wrote.

The witness positively identified Diehl as the actor via company surveillance footage, according to Romig.

When questioned by police, Diehl allegedly indicated the photo obtained from Weis Markets was in fact him, the affidavit states.

"Diehl additionally confirmed to being at the above location on the date of this incident and acknowledged he may have exposed himself unintentionally," Romig said.

Diehl was charged with one misdemeanor count each of indecent exposure and open lewdness.

In a separate case filed Sept. 19, Diehl is accused of masturbating in front of a female victim in the same parking lot on July 17, according to an affidavit by Trooper Brian Moore.

"The defendant then asked the victim if she liked it. This caused annoyance and alarm to the victim, and the victim immediately left the scene," Moore wrote.

Diehl was in the driver's seat of a black Chevrolet Silverado, police said.

He was charged with one misdemeanor count of indecent exposure and one summary count of disorderly conduct for that incident.