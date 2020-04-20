State police are investigating the indecent assault of a three-year-old victim in Liberty Township, Centre County.

The incident occurred on North Liberty Street between Dec. 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, investigating officer Ty Ammerman wrote in an April 17, 2020 press release.

"On the listed date, time and location, PSP Rockview investigated an indecent assault between a [white non-hispanic female 3 year old] and a [white non-hispanic female 5 year old]," Ammerman wrote.

The three-year-old victim is from Lock Haven, according to police.

Childline was contacted by PSP Rockview and the investigation is ongoing, Ammerman said.