Bradford County, Pa. — A lengthy investigation by the Towanda State Police resulted in felony charges for a 34-year-old man accused in several incidents of inappropriate sexual contact with minors.

Kevin Dawson of Souderton was charged with several felonies after an investigation that begin with a complaint from two accusers to Bradford Child and Youth Services alerted authorities.

Towanda State Police Trooper Joshua Fisher said he viewed the forensic interviews with the accusers. The complaint identified two minors who told authorities Dawson had touched them on their genitals.

One minor described how Dawson had ripped their pajamas as the alleged assault took place. In another incident, a minor described how they cried and attempted to push Dawson away.

Based on a review of the interviews, troopers charged Dawson, who denied all allegations and requested a polygraph test be conducted.

According to the report, a polygraph was arranged for Dawson. A detective who asked Dawson questions during the polygraph said it was determined deception was indicated for his responses.

Troopers interviewed Dawson after the polygraph test. When told about the results and asked about the assaults, Dawson replied, “anything is possible.”

Charges for Dawson were approved on Aug. 14 of 2020 by the Bradford County District Attorney.

Dawson is charged with two counts of third-degree felony indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and one count of third-degree felony corruption of minors.

Dawson was held on $100,000 monetary bail at the Bradford County Prison which was set on Feb. 24 of 2021. He posted bail on Feb. 26 and was released.

Court records show Dawson is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 28 in Bradford County.